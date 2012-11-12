Scott Wolf and Kelley Limp are now the proud parents of two boys!

The "Party of Five" actor, 44, and the "Real World: New Orleans" alumna, 35, welcomed son Miller William in Los Angeles on Nov. 10, a rep for the couple tells Us Weekly. The newborn weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces. The spouses of eight years are already parents to son Jackson, 3.

In the weeks leading up to Miller's birth, Wolf asked his Twitter followers for their help in deciding what to call his second son. "I think we have a name, but I'm open to suggestions," he wrote. "Please don't say Bailey."

During an interview on "The Talk" in June, Wolf, who announced his wife's pregnancy via Twitter, admitted it was hard for Jackson to comprehend that his mother was pregnant.

"He came up to [my wife] one day and was like, 'What do you have in your tummy?' So we sat him down and we said, 'Mommy has a baby in there. Do you know what that means?' He said,' Yeah.' We said, 'So you're going to be a brother. This baby will be born around Thanksgiving or Christmastime.' He said, "I can't wait to be a big brother!'"

Wolf added, "A couple days later he woke up and I went in to get him. He goes, 'Daddy, guess what? I'm having a baby!' So he kind of gets it."

