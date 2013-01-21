Is Selena Gomez taking a cue from BFF Taylor Swift and getting her revenge on via song? It certainly seemed that way when she took the stage on Saturday, Jan. 19, for a private concert benefiting UNICEF.

PHOTOS: A timeline of Selena and Justin's romance

Gomez, who split from on-again/off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber reportedly for good just before New Year's, put on quite a show for the crowd at New York City's Best Buy Theater. And while she didn't mention her ex by name, she did appear to make several cryptic references to their breakup.

"I've been through a lot the past few months," she told the audience. "It's been weird and sad and cool."

PHOTOS: Selena's sexy style

The 20-year-old singer then proceeded to introduce a cover of Justin Timberlake's "Cry Me a River," the kiss-off anthem he wrote after his breakup with pop star Britney Spears. "This song definitely speaks to me," she said as she launched into her acoustic rendition.

Incidentally, Gomez's version of the tune -- which includes lyrics like "Now there's just no chance, for you and me, there'll never be" -- comes just two months after her ex covered the same song. Bieber, 18, performed the tune in concert in November, following the couple's last breakup.

PHOTOS: Selena and Justin in happier times

Us Weekly broke the news of the couple's most recent (and possibly final) split earlier this month. Sources said the Wizards of Waverly Place actress was on vacation with Bieber in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico, when the two had a huge fight and cut their holiday short. "Selena won't forgive him," an insider told Us of the Spring Breakers star.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Selena Gomez Sings "Cry Me a River" Post-Justin Bieber Split, Says Song "Definitely Speaks" to Her