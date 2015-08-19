Shannen Doherty is battling breast cancer, it was revealed in a lawsuit.

The actress filed a suit against her former business manager, claiming that he allowed her health insurance to to lapse, thus perpetuating her worsening health condition.

In the filing, in which Shannen said she found out about her cancer in March, she claims she may have to get a mastectomy and undergo chemotherapy.

In court filings, Shannen alleges that the firm who employed her business manager didn't pay an invoice to her insurance premium in 2014 and the insurance was canceled because of it. The firm, she said, took 5 percent of her earnings in return for managing her finances, including payment of her medical insurance to the Screen Actors Guild.

The "Beverly Hills 90210" alum says she couldn't re-enroll until 2015

"During the lapse period she didn't regularly visit doctors, which had been her practice," TMZ reported.

After finally being insured again, Shannen discovered that she had "invasive breast cancer metastatic to at least one lymph node," she said in her court filing. She claims that had this all been found earlier, she may not have to go through with more invasive procedures.