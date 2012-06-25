The only summer beauty issue more annoying that melting makeup: body breakouts!

But keeping back and chest acne at bay isn't so easy during the hottest days of summer, especially when sweat gets trapped and starts to cause issues.

To find out how to prevent and treat body breakouts, Us Weekly sat down with NYC-based dermatologist Dr. David Colbert, who treats several celebs including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Rachel Weisz.

Learning the tricks to maintaining a blemish-free body isn't just for during the warmer months. Especially since two of the hottest fashion trends are dresses and tops with low-cut necklines and plunging or sheer backs. (In the pic above, Mena Suvari rocks a skin-baring Maria Lucia Hohan frock.)

