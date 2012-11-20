NEW YORK (AP) — Superstorm Sandy has wiped out New York's Nielsen ratings for the month of November.

The company that measures television ratings said Tuesday it won't report its New York market results for November because so many of its sample homes were affected by the storm. Right after Sandy hit, some 450 of the 960 homes in the metropolitan area used by the company were out of power or worse.

The ratings are used for bragging rights by local news programs and to set prices for ads run in the New York market. Without the November numbers, the stations will have to negotiate new rates with their advertisers. Nielsen's Pat McDonough says the storm had less of an impact on Nielsen's national sample.