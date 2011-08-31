Hope she's Team Jacob!

Taylor Lautner's girlfriend Lily Collins and his Breaking Dawn costar Kristen Stewart are both playing Snow White on the silver screen. So which brunette beauty will be better as the iconic character?

"It's tough," Lautner, 19, told reporters at Sunday night's VMAs, as excerpted by the Hollywood Reporter. "I mean, my excuse is they're so different. I can root for them both."

Stewart, 21, will star in Universal's Snow White and the Huntsman alongside Charlize Theron and Chris Hemsworth. Collins, 22, who costars with Lautner in Abduction, will act alongside Julia Roberts and The Social Network's Armie Hammer in an as of yet untitled version of the fairy tale.

"Kristen's going to be cool and edgy and dark," Lautner said of his Twilight Saga on-screen love interest. "It's gonna be something new for her, and I think that's really exciting."

But what about his real-life love? "Lily's gonna be great too," he added quickly. "And a completely different feel."

