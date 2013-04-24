The Shortlist for April 24

Justin Bieber adds a tiger head, angel to arm ink

"Beware the Bieber bicep-tiger, all ye unBeliebers!"

That's what we imagine the new angel tattoo by Justin Bieber's wrist is warning us about the fang-baring beast on his arm. The Biebs emerged from his hotel in Stockholm this week rocking two new pieces of body art (tattoos No. 13 and 14) -- just a few days after he was spotted with a new Japanese koi on the same limb.

Meanwhile, we're starting to think a sleeve-length food chain is in the works, complete with an angelic reference to the afterlife. See how the koi's swimming beneath the bird of prey, which perches below the hungry-looking tiger? Can't wait to see the Biebs' shoulder once it's been adorned with a poacher!