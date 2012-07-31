PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- A group of hardcore fans of British rock band The Who have finally redeemed tickets for a canceled 1979 show in Rhode Island.

The Who's 1979 concert in Providence was scrapped by then-Mayor Buddy Cianci (see-AN'-see), who cited safety concerns after 11 people died in a stampede before a show in Ohio. The band hasn't been to Providence since.

Now, the band plans to end its Quadrophenia tour in February at the same venue.

The Dunkin Donuts Center is honoring tickets for that canceled show. Ten fans on Tuesday traded in their old tickets, which will be auctioned off to help the Special Olympics.

Emery Lucier (loo-SEER') of Milford, Mass., says he never got a chance to see The Who and he's excited to see them now after 33 years.