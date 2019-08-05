Hoda Kotb: 15 reasons we love the 'Today' show star

When you let someone in your house every day, like millions do when they watch the "Today" show, you come to love them -- and Hoda Kotb is no exception. In honor of Hoda's 55th birthday on Aug. 9, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at all the things we adore about the NBC morning show anchor and mom of two. Keep reading to find out why we can't get enough of her!

RELATED: Kathie Lee Gifford's best "Today" show moments