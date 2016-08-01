Nick Cannon and more celebs who enrolled in college after they were famous

Imagine what it would be like to go back to school after already establishing yourself in a major career. It sounds pretty hard, but celebs like Nick Cannon are proving it can be done. In August 2016, Nick Cannon announced on social media that he'd enrolled as a freshman at Howard University. "I am always seeking new challenges and continual growth and decided to obtain my first college degree from an institution that had a proven legacy of producing great minds," he said in a statement. In the caption to an Instagram post of himself in front of his new school's sign on Aug. 21, 2016, Nick wrote, "YOU KNOW!!!!! #HU2020 My First Day as a Freshman!!! Howard University Class of 2020" Keep reading to see more stars who enrolled in college while already knee-deep in the world of entertainment.

