ICYMI: The week in TV for April 21-27

Kaley Cuoco cries through final "The Big Bang Theory" table read

Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram on April 24 to share her emotional reaction to the final table read for "The Big Bang Theory," which is coming to an end on May 16. She started by sharing a close-up photo of her "end of series" script, writing that she "didn't sleep" the night before the table read -- presumably because she was too upset. A few hours later, she posted a photo of herself clasping her script close to her chest while crying with her eyes shut. "Post table read for @bigbangtheory_cbs finale episode," she wrote in the caption. The actress, who's starred as Penny on the CBS sitcom since 2007, also shared a photo of several crumbled tissues strewn about her script during the table read. "Prepare yourselves ... for a finale that has truly given me a loss for words ❤️ Our whole universe .... @bigbangtheory_cbs," she wrote in the caption.

