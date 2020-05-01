ICYMI: The week in TV news for April 26-May 2, 2020

"Little Women: Atlanta" star Ashley "Ms. Minnie" Ross dead at 34 after car accident

"Little Women: Atlanta" star Ashley "Ms. Minnie" Ross died in a South Fulton, Georgia, hospital on April 27 after suffering serious injuries in a car accident the previous evening. She was 34. Despite initial reports to the contrary, a preliminary police investigation indicates that the accident was not a hit-and-run. According to People magazine, a police statement alleges the reality star's Nissan Sentra collided with a Ford Focus going the opposite direction after she hit and curb and then veered into oncoming traffic. The other driver reportedly sustained just minor injuries. There's been no indication that either driver was under the influence when the accident occurred.

