ICYMI: The week in TV news for Dec. 15-21, 2019

Whoopi Goldberg tears into Meghan McCain on "The View," conservative commentator later says they "fight like family"

Whoopi Goldberg blew up at Meghan McCain on the Dec. 16 episode of "The View" as the conservative political commentator attempted to respond to Sunny Hostin on the subject of impeachment. "Just let me finish. I let you talk -- let me finish," Meghan said as Sunny interrupted her before she had a chance to make her point. Whoopi then attempted to toss to a commercial break, prompting Meghan to complain that her fellow co-hosts don't seem to want to hear "a conservative perspective on the show ever." That's when Whoopi snapped: "Girl, please stop talking! Please stop talking right now!" Fired back Meghan, "No problem. ... I won't talk the rest of the show." Responded the actress, "I'm OK with that if you're gonna behave like this." Whoopi then accused her of "talking over" her co-stars. Argued Meghan before the comedian finally threw to commercial, "I'm not behaving like anything. I'm trying to show a conservative perspective. ... I let Sunny talk." The following day, Whoopi started the show by saying that she and her fellow panelists needed to do "a little cleanup" before they could get things going. She went on to acknowledge that "things get heated on this show" because they're "really passionate" and sometimes "not as polite as we could be." Continued the former "Ghost" star, "But you're gonna be dealing with the same thing when you sit around your table with your family and you don't agree or somebody says something and goes off the rails. This is part of what we do. This is not an indication that women can't sit around and talk. This is not an indication that we don't know how to deal with each other on camera. This is happening in real time. ... Don't assume that we're over here with butcher knives under the table. ... So everybody just calm down." Chimed in Meghan, "Whoopi and I get along great. I love you very much. I've loved you for a long time. You were good friends with my dad. We fight like we're family. It's all good. We're not tearing the set apart. Calm down, all of you, OK? It's all good."

