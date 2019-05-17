Stars who got fired from major projects

Even stars aren't immune to the heartache and embarrassment that comes with getting fired from a job. Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at several A-listers who got the boot from major projects, starting with Julianne Moore. During a March 2019 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," the Oscar winner revealed that she got fired from the 2018 biopic "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" by the drama's original director, Nicole Holofcener, who also co-wrote the screenplay. "I didn't leave that movie; I was fired. Nicole fired me," she said. "I think she didn't like what I was doing [with the character]. … We'd just been kind of rehearsing and doing pre-production and stuff, and I think that her idea of where the character was was different than where my idea of the character was, and so she fired me." Julianne went on to say that she hasn't seen the movie yet "because it's still kind of painful." Added the actress, "It felt bad." Ultimately, the role went to Melissa McCarthy, who earned an Oscar nomination for her performance. Now keep reading to get the scoop on more canned celebs…

