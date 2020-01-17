ICYMI: The week in TV news for Jan. 12-18, 2020

Abby Huntsman says she's leaving "The View" to help run her dad's gubernatorial campaign, toxic on-set environment is really to blame

Abby Huntsman announced on Jan. 13 that after less than a year and a half on the panel, she's leaving "The View" to serve as the senior advisor on father Jon Huntsman Jr.'s campaign for the governorship of Utah. "Family has always been my number one priority, and is where I need to be focused at this time," she said in a statement. "We are incredibly close and are there to support and help each other when it matters. It's not often there is a political campaign that involves someone you love and believe in, but this is one of them." She went on to express her gratitude to ABC and her fellow panelists, calling her time on the show "a dream" and adding that "The View" will "always be a special place to me." But according to a Page Six source, the former Fox News personality is actually leaving because of the "toxic" environment on set, which Abby reportedly complained about to ABC brass. ("ABC won't do anything about it," said the source.) Echoed a second insider, "It's an unhealthy environment -- just the way that things are handled during shows and how people deal with each other. It's intense. ... She's felt for a while that things had to change. ... ABC treated Abby like [crap], but everyone on the show gets treated like [that]. She was smart enough to do something about it." Her exit comes amid reports of increased tension between conservative talking-head Meghan McCain and her fellow panelists.

