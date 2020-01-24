ICYMI: The week in TV news for Jan. 19-25, 2020

Alex Trebek will have "no say" in "Jeopardy!" successor but has a dream pick

During a Jan. 8 interview with TVLine, Alex Trebek said he's not interested in helping choose the individual who'll succeed him as the host of "Jeopardy!" when he eventually retires: "It's not a decision that would be up to me. And I would not make myself available to presenting an opinion. I would leave it up to the people in charge," he said. Added "Jeopardy!" executive producer Harry Friedman, "[Alex] really has no interest in being involved in that process. ... We would welcome his opinion, obviously, but he feels like it's really not up to him. And he has said that for a long time." The game show host did, however, share his "dream pick" for his successor: "When people ask me who I'd like to see replace me, I say, 'Well, it's probably going to be a woman, and she'll have to be bright, she'll have to have a good sense of humor.' Uh, let's see... Betty White! Betty White is my choice." The 98-year-old actress, by the way, is nearly two decades older than the current "Jeopardy!" host, who's battling pancreatic cancer.

