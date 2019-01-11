ICYMI: The week in TV for Jan. 6-12

Wendy Williams pushes back return to daytime talk show

Wendy Williams won't tape new episodes of her eponymous daytime talk show until Jan. 21, producers confirmed to Variety on Jan. 9. She was initially expected to return on Jan. 14 after taking off time to deal with a mysterious shoulder injury she claims to have suffered in late December. Instead, a panel of "Hot Talkers" will appear on the show the week of Jan. 14 to keep things running in her absence. The controversial hostess skipped the Dec. 17 taping of her show but returned for new episodes on the 18th through the 21st. She made headlines due to her bizarre behavior on the Dec. 20 episode, which she attributed to side effects from painkillers she took to deal with the pain from "a hairline fracture" on her "upper arm." On Dec. 24, the show kicked off a planned hiatus, which was extended a week past Wendy's original Jan. 7 return date.

RELATED: Talk show host controversies and feuds