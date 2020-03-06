ICYMI: The week in TV news for March 1-7, 2020

"Judge Judy" ending after 25 seasons as Judy Sheindlin preps new show amidst behind-the-scenes feud with CBS

On the March 2 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Judge Judy Sheindlin announced that her long-running syndicated courtroom series, "Judge Judy," which is distributed by CBS, will end after its upcoming 25th season finishes airing next year. She then plans to launch a new show, "Judy Justice," with a different network, she said. According to TMZ, the famed TV judge's ongoing feud with CBS brass contributed to her decision to end "Judge Judy." She and the new regime that took over after Les Moonves left the network in 2018 "haven't been seeing eye-to-eye on a lot of things she and Les were square on," writes TMZ, noting that the network has been shutting down Judy's attempts to develop possible new shows -- which she's allowed under the terms of the 2017 contract she signed with CBS when Les was still at the helm. There have been no developments with any of the projects she was working on since he left the company.

