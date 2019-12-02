Biggest celebrity feuds of 2019

Something you can always count on year after year? Stars fighting with other stars. As 2019 comes to an end, Wonderwall.com is looking back at the year in celebrity feuds. Let's start with this famous friendship that will likely never be mended... In the wake of a 2016 feud involving "Fast & Furious" franchise co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel, another co-star, Tyrese Gibson, criticized The Rock -- calling him a "selfish #CandyA--" on Twitter in October 2017 -- after the former wrestler landed a spinoff movie featuring his character, Luke Hobbs, which pushed back the next sequel in the larger franchise. So when Dwayne's spinoff, "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" delivered (initially) less impressive box office stats than previous "Fast & Furious" films on opening weekend in August 2019, Tyrese pounced. He shared a negative headline on Instagram and said, "I have to show my respects for one thing…. He tried…….. Folks called me a hater…. Attacked me for speaking out…..Breaking up the family clearly doesn't have the value that one would assume it does." He later deleted the post (in which he also said, "180 million dollar global opening on Hobbs and Shaw is NOT a win"), but The Rock had the last laugh: "Thank you everyone for makin' this an exciting first week of box office for our lil' spin-off ... #1 movie and $333M worldwide, ain't too shabby," Dwayne wrote on social media (the film ended up earning $760M). "And remember, the best way to shut the mouth of a [clown] is to flex with success and a smile." Keep reading to see more stars who battled it out this year...

