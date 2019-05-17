ICYMI: The week in TV for May 12-18

"The Big Bang Theory" ends after 12 years on CBS, hit sitcom's stars react

"The Big Bang Theory" came to an end on May 16 after 12 seasons on CBS. The two-episode finale kicked off with Sheldon and Amy learning that they'd won the Nobel Prize in Physics -- but the big win isn't everything Sheldon thought it would be. As he struggles to avoid the onslaught of public attention brought about by the honor, he's faced with a series of major changes (Amy gets a makeover and the elevator finally works) that quickly push him over the edge, leading to increasingly selfish behavior on his part. On the second half of the finale, as the gang heads to Stockholm for the Nobel Prize ceremony, Penny and Leonard reveal that they're expecting. After spending most of the episode acting "like a selfish jerk" -- as Leonard calls him when he fails to react positively to the pregnancy news -- Sheldon finally abandons his "very long and somewhat self-centered" acceptance speech in favor of a short, heartfelt thank you to his friends. The episode -- which also featured a very fun pop culture celebrity cameo -- concludes with the whole gang eating delivery Chinese food back at the apartment. Later, the stars of the hit sitcom appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," where they dished on their favorite "TBBT" guest stars and revealed that Johnny Galecki is the only member of the cast who hooked up in his dressing room.

