Celebs Revealed

'The Big Bang Theory' actors and actress' love lives revealed

Photofest 1 / 15

The 11th season of "The Big Bang Theory" debuts on CBS on Sept. 25, 2017. To mark the occasion, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars of the show and their real-world love lives. Keep reading to get the scoop on whom Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki and their co-stars are coupled up with in real life…

RELATED: TV's top earners

Up NextICYMI TV Moments
Photofest 1 / 15

The 11th season of "The Big Bang Theory" debuts on CBS on Sept. 25, 2017. To mark the occasion, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars of the show and their real-world love lives. Keep reading to get the scoop on whom Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki and their co-stars are coupled up with in real life…

RELATED: TV's top earners

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries