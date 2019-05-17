Kelly Ripa shades 'The Bachelor' and more ICYMI celeb news

"The Bachelor" franchise shade

In this corner we have Kelly Ripa, and in this other corner, we have "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette." Now fight! The gloves came off this week as the daytime talk-show host blasted the ABC dating franchise. "It disgusts me," she told the audience on "Live With Kelly and Ryan" on May 14. She added that she "can't stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one ordinary fella, in my opinion. You know how I feel, ladies -- we are too special to be arguing over a guy. Having said that, all of you women watch that gross, gross show." Enter "The Bachelor" creator Mike Fleiss, who tweeted, "Easy, @KellyRipa … #TheBachelor franchise pays your salary!" "The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison also tweeted, "Look out #BachelorNation @KellyRipa is coming after you and your 'disgusting' Monday night habit." But on May 15, another top ABC talent -- "Grey's Anatomy" actress-producer Ellen Pompeo -- took to Twitter to slam Mike and support Kelly, writing in part, "Your show does NOT pay @KellyRipa salary. Also we don't attack successful women on our network and men certainly cannot take credit for their success."

