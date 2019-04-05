ICYMI: The week in TV for March 31-April 6

The one mystery "The Big Bang Theory" will leave unsolved

"The Big Bang Theory" executive producer Steve Molaro said on March 30 that the CBS sitcom's writers have no intention of revealing Penny's maiden name before the series wraps on May 16. "[Eventually] we got nervous and superstitious about giving her one," he said during the show's WonderCon panel in Anaheim, California. He then added that Penny's last name "will always be Hofstadter." Kaley Cuoco's onscreen alter ego took her husband's last name after she married Johnny Galecki's Leonard Hofstadter in Season 10.

