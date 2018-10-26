ICYMI: The week in TV for Oct. 21-27

Megyn Kelly sparks backlash with "blackface" comments

Megyn Kelly enraged the Internet when she shared her thoughts on Halloween costumes that feature blackface during a segment on the Oct. 23 episode of "Megyn Kelly Today." Said the controversial hostess, "What is racist? You do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface for Halloween -- or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid, that was okay as long as you were dressing up as a character." She went on to cite the time Luann de Lesseps drew heat for dressing up like Diana Ross -- complete with darkened skin and an oversized afro wig -- for Halloween. "There was a controversy on 'The Real Housewives of New York' with Luann. … She made her skin look darker than it really is, and people said that was racist," said Kelly. "And I don't know. I thought, like, 'Who doesn't love Diana Ross?' She wants to look like Diana Ross for one day. I don't know how that got racist on Halloween." Several celebs took to Twitter to break it down for her. "Because @megynkelly: minstrelsy is the basis for the coining of the term 'Jim Crow' laws which served to humiliate & target Black Americans. Because caricaturing another race perpetuates the dehumanization of POC who are being killed & jailed at a disproportionate rate in the US," tweeted Padma Lakshmi. "Dear @megynkelly -- you and I are approximately the same age. Blackface was NOT okay when we were kids. Take it from a big-hearted boy who just wanted to show his love for Nipsey Russell on the worst Halloween of my life," tweeted Patton Oswalt.

