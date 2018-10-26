ICYMI: The week in TV for Oct. 21-27
Megyn Kelly sparks backlash with "blackface" comments
Megyn Kelly enraged the Internet when she shared her thoughts on Halloween costumes that feature blackface during a segment on the Oct. 23 episode of "Megyn Kelly Today." Said the controversial hostess, "What is racist? You do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface for Halloween -- or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid, that was okay as long as you were dressing up as a character." She went on to cite the time Luann de Lesseps drew heat for dressing up like Diana Ross -- complete with darkened skin and an oversized afro wig -- for Halloween. "There was a controversy on 'The Real Housewives of New York' with Luann. … She made her skin look darker than it really is, and people said that was racist," said Kelly. "And I don't know. I thought, like, 'Who doesn't love Diana Ross?' She wants to look like Diana Ross for one day. I don't know how that got racist on Halloween." Several celebs took to Twitter to break it down for her. "Because @megynkelly: minstrelsy is the basis for the coining of the term 'Jim Crow' laws which served to humiliate & target Black Americans. Because caricaturing another race perpetuates the dehumanization of POC who are being killed & jailed at a disproportionate rate in the US," tweeted Padma Lakshmi. "Dear @megynkelly -- you and I are approximately the same age. Blackface was NOT okay when we were kids. Take it from a big-hearted boy who just wanted to show his love for Nipsey Russell on the worst Halloween of my life," tweeted Patton Oswalt.
Megyn Kelly sparks backlash with "blackface" comments
Megyn Kelly enraged the Internet when she shared her thoughts on Halloween costumes that feature blackface during a segment on the Oct. 23 episode of "Megyn Kelly Today." Said the controversial hostess, "What is racist? You do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface for Halloween -- or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid, that was okay as long as you were dressing up as a character." She went on to cite the time Luann de Lesseps drew heat for dressing up like Diana Ross -- complete with darkened skin and an oversized afro wig -- for Halloween. "There was a controversy on 'The Real Housewives of New York' with Luann. … She made her skin look darker than it really is, and people said that was racist," said Kelly. "And I don't know. I thought, like, 'Who doesn't love Diana Ross?' She wants to look like Diana Ross for one day. I don't know how that got racist on Halloween." Several celebs took to Twitter to break it down for her. "Because @megynkelly: minstrelsy is the basis for the coining of the term 'Jim Crow' laws which served to humiliate & target Black Americans. Because caricaturing another race perpetuates the dehumanization of POC who are being killed & jailed at a disproportionate rate in the US," tweeted Padma Lakshmi. "Dear @megynkelly -- you and I are approximately the same age. Blackface was NOT okay when we were kids. Take it from a big-hearted boy who just wanted to show his love for Nipsey Russell on the worst Halloween of my life," tweeted Patton Oswalt.