ICYMI: The week in TV for Sept. 30-Oct. 6

Megyn Kelly finally speaks out about that infamous Jane Fonda interview

Megyn Kelly's now-infamous 2017 interview with Jane Fonda made headlines again this week after Megyn revealed that the interview is her only regret from her first year on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." She told Us Weekly, "I certainly wish I hadn't put on Jane Fonda. That didn't go well!" Jane was vocal about her disapproval of Megyn asking her about her plastic surgery. Coming to her own defense, Megyn noted, "She answered that question in about 40 different forums. It was nothing wrong with me. And she's answered it in 40 more forums since!" She went on to tell Us Weekly, "I think the issue was somebody who used to work at Fox News was asking it of her that particular day. There's nothing I can do about that. I know some people don't like Fox News, and some people don't like me and that's OK." Megyn added that she regrets not speaking up for herself, especially considering Jane spoke badly about both the interview and the host to multiple outlets following the interview. "Some things are about standing up for yourself. And in the case of Fonda, I let her beat up on me repeatedly," Megyn explained.

