ICYMI: The week in TV for Sept. 16-22

Roseanne Barr says the way ABC is dealing with her "The Conners" onscreen alter ego is "cruelly" insulting

During a weekend appearance on Brandon Straka's YouTube show "Walk Away," Roseanne Barr revealed how ABC is dealing with her onscreen alter ego on "The Conners," the upcoming "Roseanne" spinoff. "They killed her. … They have her die of an opioid overdose," said the controversial comedian, whom the network fired from the revived sitcom after she tweeted a racist comment about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett. She went on to say that she's upset ABC had to "so cruelly insult the people who loved that family in that show" by killing off the Conner family matriarch in such a way -- even though the character's addiction to prescription painkillers was set up on Season 10 of the series. "There's nothing I can do about it. It's done. It's over," she said. "The Conners" debuts on ABC on Oct. 16.

RELATED: TV shows that went on after a main character left