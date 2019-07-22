Most fashionable TV characters

Ever wanted to raid the closet of a television character? Wonderwall.com is rounding up our favorite fashionistas from the small screen, starting with style icon Blair Waldorf. Whether the "Gossip Girl" character was slaying her Constance Billard school uniform by infusing colorful accessories or stepping out for a New York City night in designer duds, the Upper East Sider's wardrobe was phenomenal. We'll never forget the way she single-handedly brought back the headband in the '00s! Keep reading to check out more of the most stylish characters on television...

