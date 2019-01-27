'Rent: Live' -- Celebs react to the FOX musical

Wonderwall.com rounded up the best celeb reactions to FOX's "Rent: Live," starting with Idina Menzel's. "Just watched @VanessaHudgens absolutely kill it during take me or leave me. So proud of you Vanessa!" she tweeted. (The Broadway superstar portrayed Maureen Johnson as part of the original Broadway cast of the '90s musical and then returned to the role in the 2005 film, while Vanessa played Maureen in the FOX production, which aired on Jan. 27, 2019.) Now keep reading to see what more stars thought of the show...

