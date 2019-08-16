'My So-Called Life': Where Are They Now?

In just one season, "My So-Called Life" made more of an impression than many long-running series can even dream of: Not only did it launch the careers of megastars Claire Danes and Jared Leto, but it still has a devoted cult following over two decades later. And while we'll never find out if Brian got his chance with Angela, we do know what happened to the stars of this acclaimed '90s series. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the "My So-Called Life" premiere on Aug. 25, 2019, let's take a look at how Jared Leto, Claire Danes and the rest of the cast have fared. And no, you won't find the oft mentioned, never seen Tino anywhere here...

RELATED: Iconic comedians of the '90s