What does sexy leading lady Uma Thurman have in common with legions of Twihard teens? They both think Robert Pattinson is the cutest.

"He's extremely dashing, like an old-world movie star," Thurman, who costars with the 24-year-old hunk in the upcoming Bel Ami, tells MTV. "He's incredibly concrete in his presence ... and is obviously very handsome."

And the "Kill Bill" actress suspects Pattinson's career will continue long after he retires Edward Cullen's fangs.

"I think, he's going to be a really serious actor," says Thurman, 40, "He's a really good actor."

For his part, the "Water for Elephants" star tells this week's Entertainment Weekly he hopes some of the scrutiny will die down when the "Twilight" series wraps in 2012.

"The gossip stories are always combined with Twilight, so once that's done it can't be combined with promotion of the film," he tells the mag. "I think it will end, because I have an obscenely boring life!"

