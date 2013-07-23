NEW YORK (AP) — It's a big month at Univision. For the first time, the Spanish-language television network has reached a larger prime time audience than ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox for a full month in the youthful demographic that advertisers are keen to reach.

The Nielsen company said Tuesday that Univision is averaging 1.81 million viewers during July, comfortably ahead of second-place Fox at 1.49 million. For Nielsen's purposes, the July ratings period ends tomorrow.

Among viewers of all ages, Univision is fourth behind leader CBS.

Univision President Cesar Conde said it's an important milestone and speaks to the growing influence of Latinos in the United States.