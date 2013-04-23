When one competition closes, another one opens! Victor Ortiz was sent home on Dancing With the Stars Tuesday, April 23, but he has no hard feelings. The 26-year-old professional boxer told reporters after the show that he's looking forward to The World Championships.

"I don't know if relieved is the right word for it, but I definitely feel like, hey, this journey's over for me and now I'm going to focus on what I do, which is boxing," Ortiz explained of being eliminated during week 6 of the ABC dancing competition reality show. "The World Championships are waiting and I'm coming!"

PHOTOS: Dancing With the Stars Season 16 cast

But Ortiz is thankful for the experience, and for having professional dancer Lindsay Arnold as his partner. "From this experience I'm taking away great friends, I'm taking away a great gal I met [Lindsey] and just enjoying everything about it," he said. "I'm not going to sit back and say, 'Oh my god I miss rehearsing!' though!"

PHOTOS: Incredible DWTS makeovers

Although Arnold is concluding her first season of competition, she'll continue to perform on the show in the dance troupe. "It's been amazing! I'm really excited to still be able to perform on Tuesdays. But having Victor as a partner was amazing" she said. "We've come so far and it's just such an accomplishment to see him grow and to grow myself. I'm just so happy that we made it as far as we did."

PHOTOS: DWTS' hottest hookups

Ortiz is proud of himself, too. He tweeted Wednesday, "Sad to say goodbye last night! All the best to the cast friends! On the road now to my next World Championship! Boxing."

"Wish I could thank each of you for your support and kind words, but know I appreciate them!" he added. "Hope you all follow me onto my next journey in the ring!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Victor Ortiz Sent Home on Dancing With the Stars: I'm Going to Focus on Boxing