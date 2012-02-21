PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Villanova University has canceled a workshop by a gay performance artist, saying his shows aren't in keeping with its Catholic values.

Artist Tim Miller says he was told on Sunday about the cancellation of next month's planned workshop for students just outside Philadelphia.

Miller gained notoriety in 1990 when he and three others had grants vetoed by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Miller's work is frequently provocative. He's been arrested in the past for demonstrating for AIDS research funding.

Villanova says in a statement it embraces intellectual freedom and academic discourse but has concerns about how Miller's work matches its "Catholic and Augustinian values and mission."

Miller said Tuesday that Villanova's decision wasn't necessarily surprising although he'd previously held a similar workshop at DePaul, the nation's largest Catholic University.