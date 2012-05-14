Mood Swings, Weight Gain and Cravings: Celebs Talk Pregnancy

From ultrasounds and cravings to mood swings and weight gain, pregnancy shakes things up. Expectant moms are on a wild ride, and pregnant celebs like Kate Hudson, Jessica Simpson and Tori Spelling have been very blunt about the trip. Click through to guess which pregnant star said these candid quotes.

"Being pregnant is wonderful. You do get the pregnant mush-brain . . . you know what it's like? It's like getting stoned."