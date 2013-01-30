Radar Online

She was born Caryn Elaine Johnson, but has become a household name as Whoopi Goldberg.

And on Tuesday night's edition of "Watch What Happens Live," Whoopi was asked by a caller, "How and when did you get the nickname Whoopi?"

"I'm a farter," Whoopi said nonchalantly. "You know, when you work in the theater, sometimes you do quick changes and you're running around and sometimes you're just letting go.

PHOTOS: 10 Celebrities Having Really Bad Hair Days

"And it became, that was the joke: Whoopi." (As in the classic Whoopee Cushion.)

"Because I was a farter," said the always candid star, who has admitted to having hot flashes on the set of "The View."

PHOTOS: Celebs With Tattoos

The caller also asked what Whoopi's real name was. While she did not give the full answer, Whoopi, 57, indicated that Goldberg was a "family name."

Host Andy Cohen said, "Thank you for your call. You got a really good answer out of that call!"

Watch What Happens Live airs Sundays through Thursday at 11/10c on Bravo.

MORE ON WONDERWALL

Fashion don'ts

Celebs who've removed romantic tattoos

Christina Aguilera's worst looks