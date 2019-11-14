Aaron Carter is being treated in the hospital — just another chapter in a rough year for the pop star.

Getty Images for WE tv

On Thursday, Aaron posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed in Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, a medical center in Destin, Florida. He appears to sleep while hooked up to an IV machine.

"Mommas gonna take care of you," he wrote alongside the picture. His mother, June Carter, also posted the image to her personal Instagram.

Aaron didn't say why he was admitted into the hospital, but E! News reported that it's for exhaustion.

Just a few hours prior to the photo, Aaron posted a shot of himself on stage.

"To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment. —My Mom is back. #Manager," he captioned the photo.

Around the same time Aaron was in the hospital, he also seemed to lament over his love life, writing on his Instagram Story, "I'm so tired of women wasting my time. I deserve more."

The year has been tough for Aaron, as he's publicly feuded with siblings. His twin sister Angel even got a restraining order against him in September. He also argued with a fan over the price of a photo opp in August.