After several contentious weeks and even a lawsuit, Aerosmith and its original drummer, Joey Kramer, are on the verge of a reunion.

TMZ reports that Joey has been acclimating himself to the speed of the band and getting his skills back. He's not there yet, according to the report, but he's close. As soon as his fellow band members — Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford — feel that Joey is back to the level that he needs to be, he'll be welcomed back with open arms.

Joey has been with group since its inception in 1970. Last April, shortly after Aerosmith began its Las Vegas residency, he suffered an injury and left the band. He claims he attempted to rejoin the group after he healed and was told he needed to essentially audition, something he says no other band member has had to do. After his audition, he was told that his drumming lacked energy and wasn't up to par.

After all this, Joey filed a Hail Mary lawsuit last month against the band, hoping a judge would force the band to let him play with them at the Grammys and MusiCares gala a few days before, in which the group was honored. He said they were once-in-a-lifetime gigs that he didn't want to miss out on. The judge, though, sided with the group.

"Given that Kramer has not played with the band in 6 months and the dearth of available rehearsal time before the upcoming performances, Kramer has not shown a realistic alternative course of action sufficient to protect the band's business interests," the judge opined.

The band invited Joey to join them in accepting their honor at MusiCares, which he did, but he still didn't play with them at the event or the Grammys.

Still, he's been working with the band and is getting along great with everyone, TMZ says, adding, that he's been attending several of the band's Vegas shows.

"He could be back on stage soon too," TMZ said. "The band just wants Joey to nail one final audition."