Allison Mack, the one-time "Smallville" actress accused of helping run a sex cult, is asking a judge to ease the restrictions of her bail.

PETER FOLEY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The former actress is currently limited in what she can do, as a GPS device monitors her every move. As of now, Allison, 35, is allowed to stay at her parent's Southern California house, travel to meetings with her attorney or fly to New York for court appearances.

According to Page Six, her lawyers now want federal court Judge Nicholas Garaufis to let her leave home for work, schooling and once-weekly religious services.

"While the instant charges have deprived her of pursuing her acting career, Ms. Mack nevertheless is interested in contributing to society," her attorney's said in court papers. "These activities not only will allow Ms. Mack to use her time productively while awaiting trial, but will also assist with her reintegration into society if she is vindicated of the charges or even in the unlikely event that she is convicted after trial."

Marion Curtis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Allison, who played the wholesome Chloe Sullivan on "Smallville," was arrested in April and charged with sex trafficking, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and attempted human trafficking for her alleged role in running a secretive sub-group within a "women's empowerment group" called Nxivm. Many have said the sub-group was a sex cult called "DOS," and prosecutors claim Allison and co-founder Keith Raniere used coercive sex, restrictive diets and blackmail to keep the members quiet. Prosecutors allege that the women were essentially "slaves," while Allison and Keith were "masters." Some of the women were branded with a symbol composed of Allison and Keith's initials.

She has been out on $5 million bail since April and has been prohibited from contacting anyone involved in Nxivm.

A judge has not ruled on Allison's request.