Amber Portwood is likely to lose her "Teen Mom OG" gig if she's convicted in her recent domestic battery arrest.

The reality TV star is already "on thin ice," TMZ reports, for her July 5 arrest in which she allegedly wielded a machete during an argument with her boyfriend Andrew Glennon. Police said she eventually hit Andrew in the neck with a shoe while he was holding their 1-year-old son, James.

MTV plans to let the legal process play out, but will almost certainly drop her from the show if she's convicted in the domestic violence incident, TMZ noted. Amber has starred on the show for 10 years.

Amber has temporarily lost custody of James since the alleged attack.

The MTV star has been no stranger to the law over the years, as she's previously served jail time for hitting her ex, Gary Shirley, an incident caught on camera. She's also been arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the past. The network has always stood by her, but this would be different since a young child was involved.

The case initially made headlines after Amber was accused of striking Andrew on the neck with a shoe. However, last week, reports indicated the fight was much more explosive.

TMZ said that Amber and Andrew got in a "heated argument" in the early morning hours of July 5 that escalated to her allegedly attacking him with a machete. She never hit him with it, but she reportedly struck a door with it, and Andrew was on the other side of that door with their son.

When Andrew called police that evening, he claimed that their lives were in danger.

Prosecutors have charged Amber with three felony charges, including domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and domestic battery in the presence of a child.