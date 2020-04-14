Amy Schumer's 11-month-old son is going by a new name because the comic didn't like the sound of his now-former moniker.

Amy and her husband, Chris Fischer, welcomed son Gene last May. To honor their good friend and fellow comic Dave Attell, Gene was given the middle name Attell. While speaking on her "3 Girls, 1 Keith" podcast, she noted the name change, claiming her little one's full name sounded too much like "genital."

"Do you guys know that Gene, our baby's name is officially changed?" she asked. "It's now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we, by accident, named our son 'Genital'."

Amy said she spoke to Dave, who played her homeless friend in "Trainwreck," and told him about the switch.

Upon explaining the name change on her podcast, Aussie actress Claudia O'Doherty explained that she was aware of the Gene's unique name. She said, "My mum pointed that out to me, 'Amy's called her son 'Genital,' and she was right!'"

Five months after Gene was born, Amy dished about motherhood on Instagram, indicating she's become a better actress and comedian because of the infant.

"5 months today and like all moms I love him so much it hurts," she wrote in October. "Im feeling strong and good and like I'm still a human being with interests and ambitions and goals I'm excited to reach. It's felt good to be back at work. I was so worried about it and was afraid to go back after he was 3 months old. A couple days I've cried from missing him. But it's mostly good to be back and the breaks energize me to be a better mom and appreciate our time even more. I have it a lot easier than many people but I wanted to share my experience."