Andy Dick quietly served one night in jail last weekend for his sexual battery case from last year. He was actually sentenced to spend two weeks behind bars, but caught a break due to overcrowding, a new report states.

Patrick Lewis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported that Andy checked into the Los Angeles County Jail on Dec. 6 and was released the following day.

The former "NewsRadio" star was charged with two misdemeanors last year — one for sexual battery and one for simple battery — after he allegedly squeezed a woman's butt twice as he walked past her on a sidewalk in April 2018. A judge initially ordered him to complete community service, but he failed to do so, so he got sentenced to 14 days in jail.

Andy hasn't had the easiest time over the past several years. He was sued in 2012 for sexual assault. Last year a judge granted his wife a restraining order, indicating he can't go near her or their children for five years. Also in 2018, a male Uber driver alleged that Andy groped him during a ride.

Earlier this year he was left unconscious following and incident at a New Orleans nightclub. He was also on video getting into a physical fight with an Uber Eats driver in October.