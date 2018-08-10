Angelina Jolie could be gunning for more of Brad Pitt's money.

According to a new report by TMZ, Angie can currently stake her claim to very little of her ex's fortune because, despite the fact they started dating in 2004, they only married in 2014. In other words, she is entitled to half of what he earned beginning in 2014.

"The only way Angelina could get a cut of Brad's income from 2004 - 2014 is if she could prove they had an agreement that he would support her," TMZ claimed, but added that she's "talking about filing such a claim."

Sources close to Brad said it would be "laughable" for Angelina to claim Brad promised to take care of her because "they were both extremely rich and such a promise wasn't necessary and never made."

The couple did not have a prenuptial agreement. Brad's net worth far exceeds Angelina's by a long shot, the report claimed.

The former couple's divorce is getting rather messy.

On Aug. 7, Angelina claimed that Brad was basically a deadbeat dad and had not paid any "meaningful child support" for their six kids since their 2016 split. She wanted "retroactive child support" from her ex, court documents said. Additionally, Angie asked the judge to finalize their divorce immediately.

Brad's lawyer called the filing "unnecessary" and "a thinly veiled effort to manipulate media coverage." Further, he blasted claims that Brad hasn't paid her child support. Brad "previously loaned [Jolie] $8 million to assist her in purchasing her current residence and has paid $1.3 million in bills for the benefit of [Jolie] and the minor children," his lawyer said in the court docs.

Angie, Brad's team argued, never complained about money until last month.

Also, Brad team says the actor was actually the one who wanted the divorce to be granted, but alleged that Angie filed their own motion "to create the impression that she, not [Pitt], wanted to bifurcate."'