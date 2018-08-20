Amal Clooney is smart, beautiful, and a huge humanitarian… and it drives Angelina Jolie crazy.

According to Page Six, Angie is "insanely jealous" of George Clooney's wife "because she believes Amal has stolen her identity" as the world's most prominent humanitarian.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for AFI

"Angelina hates all the attention that Amal is getting — she's beautiful, she's smart, she's stylish, she has a beautiful family and she's doing important human rights work," a source said.

While married to Brad Pitt, Angelina was close with George, but she is angry that the "Ocean's 11" star has publicly sided with Brad in their messy split.

"Angelina lives in such a bubble, she believes that Amal is doing a 'single white female' on her, and Angie can't understand why she herself has become so unpopular in Hollywood," the source said. "But the truth is, Amal isn't concerned at all about Angelina — she is fully focused on her family and her work."

Amal has long been an esteemed international human rights lawyer and is the co-founder of the Clooney Foundation for Justice. Angie, on the other hand, runs two charitable foundations — the Jolie-Pitt Foundation and the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation. She also holds a role as UN special envoy.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

While Angelina continues to focus on her family and work, she's also still dealing with her high-profile split with Brad. She recently tried to paint Brad as a deadbeat dad, saying in court documents that he's paid no "meaningful child support" for their six children over the nearly two years that the actress and Brad have been separated. She wanted "retroactive child support" from her ex, court documents said.

NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Additionally, Angie asked the judge to finalize their divorce immediately. Brad's lawyer called the filing "unnecessary" and "a thinly veiled effort to manipulate media coverage."

Further, he blasted claims that Brad hasn't paid her child support. Brad "previously loaned [Angelina] $8 million to assist her in purchasing her current residence and has paid $1.3 million in bills for the benefit of [Angelina] and the minor children," his lawyer said in the court docs.

Also, Brad team says the actor was actually the one who wanted the divorce to be granted, but alleged that Angie filed their own motion "to create the impression that she, not [Pitt], wanted to bifurcate."'