The city of Springdale, Arkansas, is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought on by Josh Duggar because of its "absurd" claims.

Earlier this year, the former "19 Kids and Counting" star filed a lawsuit against the city and Washington County, Arkansas, claiming that authorities there illegally released documents in 2015 that pertained to his molestation of his sisters. He was investigated for fourth degree sexual assault in 2005 when he was a minor.

Now, according to Radar Online, the city is firing back, pleading with a judge to dismiss the entire lawsuit.

"Josh Duggar notes that he has a 'certain level of celebrity' and that he engaged in public life. Yet he claims that by appearing in a popular reality television series, being a leader in national, political, and civic organizations, and engaging in public speaking, he somehow was conducting himself in a manner consistent with an expectation of privacy," the documents stated.

The city adds that a magazine report about the molestations had already been published by the time the documents were released, so the news was already public.

In the legal document the city said it's "absurd" for Josh to truly think that the documents would have been destroyed, as he supposedly believed they would.

"The City, as the alleged publisher of the Offense Report, had no reason to doubt the truth of information contained in a police investigation report and therefore cannot be liable under a claim for false light invasion of privacy," the document explained.

Josh admitted to "wrongdoing" in 2015 after the magazine report surfaced. He later checked into sex rehab.