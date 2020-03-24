Arnold Schwarzenegger has opened up his wallet for the medical community.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The "Terminator" star has donated $1 million to a GoFundMe account called Frontline Responders Fund. The account is run by Flexport, which says its focus is on getting critical supplies like masks, gowns and gloves to frontline responders who are battling coronavirus.

"I never believed in sitting on the couch and complaining about how bad things are, I always believed we should all do our part to make things better," Arnold tweeted on Tuesday. "This is a simple way to protect our real action heroes on the frontlines in our hospitals, and I'm proud to be part of it."

The fund raised about $3.3 million in 24 hours, thanks in large part to Arnold's donation.

Flexport works with the medical community and transportation companies to determine where they need surge resources. Further, Flexport breaks down exactly how the money is used on the GoFundMe page.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began reaching unprecedented levels in the United States, Arnold has been using social media to urge his followers to help out and abide by the guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control, even using animals to garner attention.

"Our doctors, nurses and hospital staff are the real action heroes of this crisis. I just play one in the movies," Arnold said on the GoFundMe site. "We have an opportunity and a responsibility to provide them with personal protective equipment right now to keep them safe as they fight this virus, so when I heard about Flexport.org's plan, this was a no-brainer to me."

Mimmo Carriero/IPA/REX/Shutterstock

"With all of the courageous work they are doing on the frontlines to keep us safe, buying a few hundred thousand masks with a million dollars is the least I can do," the former California governor continued. "Please take a moment to join me in supporting our heroes."

The fund is also being supported by Oscar nominee Edward Norton.

"All of us want to support our heroic frontline medical teams who are protecting us," he tweeted on Tuesday. "This is a VERY effective way to get the desperately needed PPE gear to the teams that need it urgently. Let's show them the love! #FrontlineFund."