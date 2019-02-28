Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Barbra Streisand turned down the chance to introduce "A Star Is Born" as a nominee for Best Picture at the Academy Awards last week, choosing instead to introduce "BlacKkKlansman."

The legendary singer has praised Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, but opted to introduce the Spike Lee film.

A source told Page Six, "Spike and Barbra aren't great pals, but Barbra loved that movie."

She also was fond of Gaga and Bradley's film, saying, "It's a good movie; it's gonna be a hit."

After seeing "BlacKkKlansman" last May, Barbra was moved to tweet.

"I just saw an amazing film — it is so brilliant and so timely!," she wrote.

Barbra starred in the 1976 version of "A Star Is Born," and she won the Oscar for Best Original Song for "Evergreen," the same award Gaga won for "Shallow."

Not only did Gaga win the award, she also performed at the Oscars with Bradley. The steamy performance prompted social media users to declare that the two are secretly in love, despite the fact that Bradley has been dating model Irina Shayk for years, in addition to sharing a child together.

Gaga put the kibosh on the romance rumors.

"First of all... social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet and what it's done to pop culture is abysmal," she told Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday. "People saw love and, guess what, that's what we wanted to you to see. This is a love song. This movie, 'A Star Is Born,' it's a love story."