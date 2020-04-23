Former "Bachelor" star Ben Higgins and his fiance, Jessica Clarke, are social distancing every evening, but it has nothing to do with the Covid-19 pandemic.

David Becker / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

While speaking to Nick Viall on his "The Viall Files" podcast Wednesday, the former reality TV star said he and Jessica are sleeping in separate bedrooms at her parent's Tennessee house and are waiting until marriage to have sex.

"Right now she has a bedroom upstairs at her parents' house, I'm in the downstairs," he said. "It's like a respect level and also just like how — what the logistics of it is."

Nick asked if the couple had been "fornicating" while quarantining in the Clarke house.

"Definitely not this week, and not in the last like, year and a half," he said, acknowledging that they're waiting for marriage to, well, seal the deal.

Since Ben and Jessica began long-distance dating, their nighttime separation is nothing new. But, the silver lining of quarantine is being together.

"I can confidently look her in the eyes and say, 'Hey, we've been stuck in the house together for two weeks and I'm having a blast,'" he said.

Ben, however, did venture outside the house last month, but only into the backyard of her family's home. The purpose? A proposal.

"This weekend I asked Jessica to give me the honor of being her partner for life. She said YES!," he wrote on Instagram on March 30. "I now officially have the most beautiful, kind hearted, supportive, well intentioned person to spend life with!"

While they don't have a wedding date in mind — particularly given the global crisis — Ben made it clear that Jessica will get her dream wedding.

"At the end of all of this, this is Jess' day," he said. "This is our day as a couple, but I want to make sure she has the wedding she's always dreamed of and that she feels celebrated."