In the latest in their long-running legal battle, Blac Chyna is denying that she ever abused Rob Kardashian -- something he's alleged -- and she claims to have "bombshell evidence" to prove it.

The Blast obtained documents filed by the Lashed Cosmetics founder in which she claims Rob told authorities from Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services that Chyna never hit him.

"When questioned by DCFS on January 4, 2017 (just 3 weeks after Chyna's alleged 'violent attack') about an 'anonymous' report of domestic violence against Rob by Chyna, Rob replied that the allegations are 'false' and 'there is no domestic violence between [me] and [Chyna],'" the documents state.

Chyna, who shares 3-year-old daughter Dream with Rob, now claims that documents prove her ex lied under oath when alleging that she caused him injury.

"The acquired new, bombshell evidence in further support … proving that Rob Kardashian perjured himself by testifying under oath that Chyna hit him in December 2016," the filing states.

Chyna's filing comes after Rob argued that his former "Rob & Chyna" costar has a violent temper and claims she pointed a gun at him and threatened his life during an argument in late 2016. He also says she tried to strangle him.

"Chyna came up behind Rob wrapped an iPhone charger tightly around his neck and started to strangle him using her full strength," his documents allege.

Chyna, via her lawyer, denied any attack took place, saying the incident was "flirty" in nature.

In a statement to Page Six, Rob's lawyer said nothing was further from the truth.

"Blac Chyna's physical attack on Rob Kardashian was witnessed by multiple individuals, each of whom submitted sworn declarations in support of Rob," he said. "Chyna does not make any effort to refute these witnesses' statements, because it is impossible. Chyna and her attorney know that these witnesses confirm that she brutally physically attacked Rob, pointed a gun at his head and threatened to kill him. Witnesses also confirm that Rob suffered bruising, abrasions and scratches."