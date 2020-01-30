Speculation about if and when Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will marry has been rampant since they went public with their romance more than four years ago.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

But whether they do eventually wed or not, the country music singer has made it clear that he still sees himself by Gwen's side a decade from now.

During a recent interview with CBS's Gayle King -- who asked the pair to look into the future -- Gwen explained where she saw herself in 10 years. "I have a lot of kids, so I see myself, like, at a lot of football games," she shared, as reported by Taste of Country, referring to her sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5.

Blake chained in, telling Gayle, "Yeah, I really... In the next 10 years, I see myself in the exact same scenario."

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The interview aired as part of "The Gayle King Grammy Special" on Jan. 23. Gwen and Blake performed their latest collaboration, "Nobody But You," on the Grammys telecast on Jan. 26.

The couple also talked about their favorite place in the world. "My land in Oklahoma," Blake said. Ditto for Gwen. "I'd probably have to agree, I love being there. But only when Blake's there," she added.

Gayle also asked the couple why they think their relationship works so well even though, as she put it, people think Gwen's a "Porsche" to Blake's "pickup truck," and he's a "beef-eater" to her "vegan." "Is it the classic, 'opposites attract,'?" Gayle inquired, as seen in a clip Gwen posted on Instagram.

"I feel like all those things like that are just little details," Blake said. "It has nothing to do with what matters and what matters to me is just the human being that she is on the inside and... Gwen has a way of looking at life in a way that I've never experienced [with] anybody... her point of view... and she always says she doesn't understand what I mean," he added, "but she has a way of looking at a person's situation from every angle and she's the most understanding, kind-hearted person that I've ever met. I learn something from her every day."