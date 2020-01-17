Bret Michaels will undergo a procedure to remove a patch of skin cancer that was recently discovered, he revealed on social media.

The Poison rocker gave an update on his health alongside a concert picture.

"After a very recent kickoff to the New Year, a physical & MRI, it has been brought to my attention that I have torn my right shoulder rotator cuff which would answer the question of why it looks like a lump or bone was sticking out of my right shoulder," he told his fans. "A little more complex, I will also have to undergo a procedure to remove skin cancer that was detected after a recent biopsy."

Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Bret, 56, assured his fans that he was getting proper treatment, but acknowledged that he won't totally be himself afterward.

"I'm in the hands of incredible specialists who are both positive for great outcomes," he said. "It may slow me down a bit at the beginning of the year, but if God willing I promise this year will be awesome. Just a few less solo shows & special events until I get this all squared up."

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Bret, who has suffered from diabetes nearly his entire life, has dealt with health issues for several years. In 2010, he had to get an emergency appendectomy. A few days later, he was rushed to the hospital after suffering a brain hemorrhage. While treating him for the hemorrhage, doctors discovered a hole in Bret's heart. He successfully underwent a heart procedure in 2011.